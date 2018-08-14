Cook completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 141 yards and one touchdown during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions.

Cook led the Raiders offense for five drives during the team's first preseason tilt, while three of those possessions ultimately resulted in scores. His impressive performance was highlighted by a seven-yard touchdown connection with slot receiver Ryan Switzer as the silver and black took a two-possession lead in the second quarter. Cook's productivity ultimately earned him second-team reps in Monday's practice, but he fell back to earth and struggled throughout the training camp session, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Cook threw a handful of errant throws and muffed a red-zone snap, resulting in second-team reps for EJ Manuel at the end of practice. Consider the battle for Derek Carr's primary backup spot between Connor Cook and EJ Manuel still very much alive heading into the team's second preseason contest against the Rams on Saturday.