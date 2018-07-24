Raiders' Connor Cook: Struggling in backup battle
Cook appears to be the No. 3 quarterback entering training camp, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cook and fellow quarterback EJ Manuel are the two candidates for the backup quarterback slot behind starter Derek Carr. Manuel handled the No. 2 slot last year, earning two starts while Carr was injured along the way. The team will allow Cook and Manuel to compete in new coach Jon Gruden's offense, but Cook faces an uphill battle to win the job given Manuel's career experience.
