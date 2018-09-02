Raiders' Connor Cook: Waived by Raiders
Cook was waived by the Raiders on Saturday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Oakland parted ways with both Cook and EJ Manuel after trading for AJ McCarron on Saturday. It won't be too surprising if Cook, a 2016 fourth-round pick, draws a bit of interest around the league despite playing poorly this preseason.
