Raiders' Connor Cook: Working as No. 3 quarterback
Cook worked behind fellow quarterbacks Derek Carr and EJ Manuel during Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams, completing nine of 15 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Cook still has a decent chance at making the Raiders' final roster even if he remains behind Manuel in the competition to back up Carr. The second-year signal caller actually outperformed Manuel during the team's second preseason game, though Manuel may still retain an edge for the No. 2 role due to his superior NFL experience.
