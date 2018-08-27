Raiders' Connor Flagel: Inks deal with Oakland
Flagel (undisclosed)signed with the Raiders on Monday.
It's unsure how Oakland figures to use Flagel. The 23-year-old doesn't exude experience, but the Raiders like his 6-foot-5, 295-pound frame. Although a long shot to make the active roster, Flagel has a chance to prove he can play at the professional level.
