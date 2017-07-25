Helfet (undisclosed) was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, Jimmy Durkin of the Mercury News reports.

Helfet needed surgery after breaking his foot in the first week of the 2016 preseason, when he was waived/injured by the Seahawks. His last NFL action came in 2015, where he played 14 games and caught 13 balls on 22 targets for 130 yards and zero touchdowns. The timeline for Helfet's return is murky due to the lack of transparency on the nature of the injury. With tight end Jared Cook ahead of Helfet in the depth chart and receivers like Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree on the field as well, don't expect quarterback Derek Carr to give Helfet much attention when he's healthy.