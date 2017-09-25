Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Accounts for 12 total yards against Washington

Patterson caught one pass on two targets for seven yards to go along with two carries for five yards during Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Patterson remains limited in the Raiders' passing game as fellow receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Seth Roberts continue to see a heavier concentration of targets from quarterback Derek Carr. One of Patterson's two runs in Week 3 went for eight yards, but the other was shut down immediately as the Redskins tackled him behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of three. Oakland has another tough road matchup against the Broncos in Week 4, while Patterson's fantasy value will be limited based on his lack of touches.