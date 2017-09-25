Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Accounts for 12 total yards
Patterson caught one pass on two targets for seven yards to go along with two carries for five yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Redskins.
Patterson remains limited in the Raiders' passing game as fellow receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Seth Roberts continue to see a heavier concentration of targets from quarterback Derek Carr. One of Patterson's two runs in Week 3 went for eight yards, but the other was shut down immediately as the Redskins tackled him behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of three. Oakland has another tough road matchup against the Broncos in Week 4, while Patterson's fantasy value will be limited based on his lack of touches.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Productive rusher in Week 2•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Two offensive touches in Week 1•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Finds end zone Saturday versus Cowboys•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Plays 13 snaps in loss Saturday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Starts in Cooper's place•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Expects to continue improving as a receiver•
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...