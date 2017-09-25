Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Accounts for 12 total yards

Patterson caught one pass on two targets for seven yards to go along with two carries for five yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Redskins.

Patterson remains limited in the Raiders' passing game as fellow receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Seth Roberts continue to see a heavier concentration of targets from quarterback Derek Carr. One of Patterson's two runs in Week 3 went for eight yards, but the other was shut down immediately as the Redskins tackled him behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of three. Oakland has another tough road matchup against the Broncos in Week 4, while Patterson's fantasy value will be limited based on his lack of touches.