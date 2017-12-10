Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Active against Kansas City
Patterson (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Meanwhile, Michael Crabtree is back from a one-game suspension and Amari Cooper (ankle) is listed as active as well, so while Patterson could still factor in some on Sunday, his path to targets is less clear than it was last weekend, when both Cooper and Crabtree were unavailable.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Likely to play Sunday vs. Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Gets questionable tag for Week 14•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Explodes for season-high yardage total•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Suits up for Sunday's game•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...