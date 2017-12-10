Patterson (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Michael Crabtree is back from a one-game suspension and Amari Cooper (ankle) is listed as active as well, so while Patterson could still factor in some on Sunday, his path to targets is less clear than it was last weekend, when both Cooper and Crabtree were unavailable.

