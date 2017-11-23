Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Added to Week 12 injury report
Patterson (hip) was limited at practice Thursday.
Patterson remains behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree in the Raiders' wideout pecking order, but he could push Seth Roberts for a share of the No. 3 role down the stretch, assuming his addition to the injury report Thursday is the result of a minor ailment.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Totals season high in receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Uninvolved despite 57 offensive snaps against Bills•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Held in check versus Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Showcases big-play ability versus Chargers•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Leads Raiders in receptions Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Accounts for 12 total yards•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...