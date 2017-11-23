Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Added to Week 12 injury report

Patterson (hip) was limited at practice Thursday.

Patterson remains behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree in the Raiders' wideout pecking order, but he could push Seth Roberts for a share of the No. 3 role down the stretch, assuming his addition to the injury report Thursday is the result of a minor ailment.

