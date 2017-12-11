Patterson caught three passes on six targets for eight yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.

Patterson tied his season-high in targets with six during Sunday's loss, but he averaged a dismal 2.7 yards per catch and has yet to record a single receiving touchdown in 13 games. He's now logged at least 25 offensive snaps in four consecutive games and there could be a solid chance that streak extends into Week 15 after starting receiver Amari Cooper re-injured his left ankle on Sunday.