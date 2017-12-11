Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Earns six targets in Week 14
Patterson caught three passes on six targets for eight yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.
Patterson tied his season-high in targets with six during Sunday's loss, but he averaged a dismal 2.7 yards per catch and has yet to record a single receiving touchdown in 13 games. He's now logged at least 25 offensive snaps in four consecutive games and there could be a solid chance that streak extends into Week 15 after starting receiver Amari Cooper re-injured his left ankle on Sunday.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Active against Kansas City•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Likely to play Sunday vs. Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Gets questionable tag for Week 14•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Explodes for season-high yardage total•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...