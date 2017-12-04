Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Explodes for season-high yardage total
Patterson caught all four passes directed his way for 97 yards and rushed twice for one more yard in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Giants.
Handed a starting role with Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) both absent, Patterson took advantage with his biggest receiving day of the season. While the Tennessee product still has not caught a touchdown on the year, he has set a season-high in receiving yards in each of his last three contests. He may have an opportunity to stretch that streak to four if Cooper cannot recover in time to take on Kansas City in would be an enticing Week 14 matchup.
