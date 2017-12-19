Patterson caught one pass on two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys. He also lost four yards on his lone rushing attempt of the contest.

Patterson logged his most offensive snaps (45) since Week 8 with Amari Cooper (ankle) sidelined in Week 15, but he failed to translate the opportunity into fantasy production. The lone bright spot for Patterson came on a 44-yard kickoff return, though he also fumbled out of bounds twice during the contest. Patterson could be in line for additional targets in Week 16 against the Eagles if Cooper is held out, but fellow receivers Michael Crabtree and Seth Roberts would limit his upside.