Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Fails to capitalize on increased snap count
Patterson caught one pass on two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys. He also lost four yards on his lone rushing attempt of the contest.
Patterson logged his most offensive snaps (45) since Week 8 with Amari Cooper (ankle) sidelined in Week 15, but he failed to translate the opportunity into fantasy production. The lone bright spot for Patterson came on a 44-yard kickoff return, though he also fumbled out of bounds twice during the contest. Patterson could be in line for additional targets in Week 16 against the Eagles if Cooper is held out, but fellow receivers Michael Crabtree and Seth Roberts would limit his upside.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Could benefit from added snaps Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Earns six targets in Week 14•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Active against Kansas City•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Likely to play Sunday vs. Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Gets questionable tag for Week 14•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.