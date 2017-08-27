Patterson caught four of five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-20 preseason loss to the Cowboys. He also rushed once for four yards.

Patterson, who was the second-most targeted Raider on the night, connected with Derek Carr for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He was able to produce as a member of the first unit and could be working himself into a complementary role behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. He also totaled 48 yards on a pair of kick returns, so it appears the Raiders value his ability with the ball in his hands. As such, he will likely have little involvement in Thursday's preseason finale against the Seahawks.