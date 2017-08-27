Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Finds end zone Saturday versus Cowboys
Patterson caught four of five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-20 preseason loss to the Cowboys. He also rushed once for four yards.
Patterson, who was the second-most targeted Raider on the night, connected with Derek Carr for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He was able to produce as a member of the first unit and could be working himself into a complementary role behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. He also totaled 48 yards on a pair of kick returns, so it appears the Raiders value his ability with the ball in his hands. As such, he will likely have little involvement in Thursday's preseason finale against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Plays 13 snaps in loss Saturday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Starts in Cooper's place•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Expects to continue improving as a receiver•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Signs with Oakland•
-
Cordarrelle Patterson: Prefers to stay in Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Would love to play running back•
-
Can White step up for the Bears?
Kevin White figures to be the best option to replace Cameron Meredith in the Bears offense,...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Want to draft the quarterback you'll want when your starter is on bye? We've done the leg work...
-
Beware of Carr: 2017 Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Derek Carr and Alshon...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Forget the numbers: Peterson looked good
Adrian Peterson took carries in his first preseason game since 2011. The stat line wasn't pretty,...