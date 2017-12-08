Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Gets questionable tag for Week 14
Patterson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Patterson was a limited participant in Friday's practice and was never able to advance to a full session this week, clouding his status for the Week 14 matchup. While Patterson has drawn exactly four targets each of the past three games -- racking up 11 receptions for 214 yards along the way -- his role could become a bit more diminished if he suits up Sunday. The Raiders will return Michael Crabtree from a one-game suspension and could have fellow wideout Amari Cooper (ankle), who is listed as questionable, back from a one-game absence of his own. Crabtree's and Cooper's returns would likely result in fewer targets to go around for Patterson and the team's other depth receivers.
