Patterson (hip) was not assigned an injury designation for Monday's game against the Eagles after being listed as a full practice participant Saturday.

It looks like there's a pretty solid chance that fellow wideout Amari Cooper (ankle) will return to action in Week 16, which could limit Patterson's opportunities in the Oakland offense Monday. Alternatively, if Cooper ends up being a surprise scratch in advance of the contest, Patterson could serve as a decent last-minute replacement.

