Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Held in check versus Chiefs

Patterson caught one of three targets for nine yards during Thursday's win over the Chiefs.

Patterson was on the field for just 18 of 82 offensive plays for the Raiders in Week 7, while No. 3 receiver Seth Roberts logged a season-high 72 snaps. Patterson was also kept without a rushing attempt for just the second time this year, despite the ejection of starting running back Marshawn Lynch. Lynch will remain sidelined in Week 8 against the Bills due to a one-game suspension, though Patterson's role doesn't expect to change with a clean bill of health for the rest of Oakland's offensive weapons.