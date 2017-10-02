Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Leads Raiders in receptions Sunday

Patterson caught six passes on as many targets for 33 yards and rushed for two yards on one carry during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Patterson's expanded role as a receiver was due in large part to Michael Crabtree's (chest) absence, while Patterson logged a season-high in offensive snaps (33) and doubled his previous season total of three receptions in just one game. He managed only 5.5 yards per catch, however, and his production figures to remain limited as the Raiders' No. 4 receiver upon Crabtree's eventual return.