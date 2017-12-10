Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Likely to play Sunday vs. Chiefs
Patterson (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is considered likely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Rapoport indicates that both Amari Cooper (ankle) and Patterson (hip) are trending toward suiting up in Week 14, Patterson's health seems to be less of a question mark after he was able to put in two limited practices to Cooper's one this week. Patterson's play-making ability as a runner and receiver should guarantee him at least a couple touches each game regardless of the Raiders' overall health at the skill positions, but his fantasy outlook Sunday would surely be enhanced if Cooper were to sit out a second straight game.
