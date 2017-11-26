Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Likely to play Sunday
Patterson (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to play in the contest barring any complications in pregame warmups, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Patterson was added to the Raiders' Week 12 injury report after tweaking his hip during Thursday's practice, which resulted in him sitting out Friday's practice. The Raiders seem to believe that two days off for rest will be all Patterson needs to get over the injury, so look for him to reprise his usual role as the team's kickoff returner while seeing a handful snaps on offense in three- or four-wideout sets.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Added to Week 12 injury report•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Totals season high in receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Uninvolved despite 57 offensive snaps against Bills•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Held in check versus Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Showcases big-play ability versus Chargers•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....