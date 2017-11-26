Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Likely to play Sunday

Patterson (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to play in the contest barring any complications in pregame warmups, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Patterson was added to the Raiders' Week 12 injury report after tweaking his hip during Thursday's practice, which resulted in him sitting out Friday's practice. The Raiders seem to believe that two days off for rest will be all Patterson needs to get over the injury, so look for him to reprise his usual role as the team's kickoff returner while seeing a handful snaps on offense in three- or four-wideout sets.