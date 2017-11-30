Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited at practice Wednesday
Patterson (hip) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
It's an issue that Patterson played through in Week 12 and with Michael Crabtree (suspension) out this week and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) iffy, we'd expect Patterson to be available Sunday against the Giants, likely in store for an increased role in the Raiders passing offense.
