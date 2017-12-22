Patterson (hip) was limited at Thursday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Patterson and the Raiders don't play until Monday night, so his practice regimen over the next couple of days will give a better picture of his game status. He's currently leading the league in yards per kick return with 28.3, so Oakland's special teams would take a hit if he were to sit against the Eagles. Moreover, in the event that Amari Cooper (ankle) is limited or out for the team's Week 16 contest, Patterson's workload in the passing game could increase. With Cooper sidelined in Week 15, Patterson was on the field for 44 (out of a possible 66) snaps on offense against the Cowboys.