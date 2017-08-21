Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Plays 13 snaps in loss Saturday
Patterson caught one of two targets for seven yards while playing 13 snaps during Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.
Patterson also appeared for a pair of snaps on special teams during the Raiders' second preseason tilt, though he never had the chance to return a kick or punt. He'll continue to compete with slot receiver Seth Roberts for targets in the Raiders' aerial attack behind Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and tight end Jared Cook, but it's worth noting that Roberts was sidelined Saturday with an undisclosed reason. At this point, it appears Patterson would be the primary candidate to start on the outside if either Cooper or Crabtree were to go down with an injury.
