Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Preparing for larger role

Patterson got regular first-team work at Wednesday's practice in the absence of Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle), Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

With Crabtree already ineligible and Cooper looking doubtful, Patterson is on track to serve as one of Derek Carr's leading options in Sunday's matchup with a Giants defense that just placed top cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) on injured reserve. Patterson has touchdown runs of 47 and 43 yards this season, but his contributions in the passing game had largely been limited to catches near the line of scrimmage until he broke free for a 54-yard gain that clinched Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos. His rare combination of size, speed and elusiveness has never really translated to big plays through the air, with the 2013 first-round picking averaging a meager 9.8 yards on 153 career receptions. Part of that number can be attributed to a large diet of screen passes, but his inability to consistently gain separation is also a large factor. Johnny Holton and Seth Roberts also figure to handle expanded roles Sunday, with the former providing a deep threat while the latter mostly works out of the slot.