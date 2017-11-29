Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Preparing for larger role
Patterson got regular first-team work at Wednesday's practice in the absence of Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle), Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
With Crabtree already ineligible and Cooper looking doubtful, Patterson is on track to serve as one of Derek Carr's leading options in Sunday's matchup with a Giants defense that just placed top cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) on injured reserve. Patterson has touchdown runs of 47 and 43 yards this season, but his contributions in the passing game had largely been limited to catches near the line of scrimmage until he broke free for a 54-yard gain that clinched Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos. His rare combination of size, speed and elusiveness has never really translated to big plays through the air, with the 2013 first-round picking averaging a meager 9.8 yards on 153 career receptions. Part of that number can be attributed to a large diet of screen passes, but his inability to consistently gain separation is also a large factor. Johnny Holton and Seth Roberts also figure to handle expanded roles Sunday, with the former providing a deep threat while the latter mostly works out of the slot.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Tallies season-high yardage Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Suits up Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Added to Week 12 injury report•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Totals season high in receiving yards•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...