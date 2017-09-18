Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Productive rusher in Week 2
Patterson racked up 57 yards and a touchdown on three carries to go along with one reception for six yards during Sunday's victory over the Jets.
Patterson has just two receptions on as many targets for eight yards through his first two games of the season, but he's also been involved in the Raiders' rushing attack as he notched his first touchdown on a 43-yard run Sunday. He hasn't been given enough touches to earn much fantasy attention, however, with so much competition for production among receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree along with a trio of running backs led by Marshawn Lynch. Patterson saw just seven less offensive snaps than No. 3 receiver Seth Roberts, though that may not have been the case if the game were closer down the stretch.
