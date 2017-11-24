Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable for Sunday

Patterson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.

Patterson's usage has swung wildly on a weekly basis as a Raider. As evidence, he earned 87.7 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 8 when Seth Roberts was sidelined, but just 9.4 of those same snaps when Roberts returned one game later. With his practice reps decreasing from full Wednesday to none Friday, Patterson appears to be a true question mark in advance of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff.