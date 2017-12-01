Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable for Week 13
Patterson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Patterson's hip issue limited his involvement in practices throughout the week, but there haven't been any reports that suggest the injury is anything that puts his status for Week 13 in serious peril. In fact, Patterson appears to have one of his better weekly fantasy outlooks of the season, as he'll likely see a heightened role in the Raiders' passing attack with the team's top two wideouts, Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle), unavailable for the contest. Patterson made a compelling case for more looks from quarterback Derek Carr through his performance in last week's win against the Broncos, when he hauled in three of his four targets for 72 yards.
