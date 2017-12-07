Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returns to limited practice Thursday
Patterson (hip) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
Patterson's Week 14 fantasy upside continues to be tied to the status of fellow wideout Amari Cooper, who missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle issue. If Cooper is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Patterson would merit a look in deeper fantasy formats, though Michael Crabtree is back from his suspension and would be in line to head Oakland's Week 14 wideout corps if Copper remains sidelined this weekend.
