Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Set to play in Week 17
Patterson (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing fully Friday.
With fellow wideout Amari Cooper's (ankle) back in the mix, Patterson's path to targets is muddled heading into Week 17, making him a fantasy dart in the Raiders' season finale.
