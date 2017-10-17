Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Showcases big-play ability versus Chargers

Patterson rushed three times for 55 yards and a touchdown and hauled in his lone target for five yards during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers.

Patterson provided the Raiders with their longest play of the day as he broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run on a sweep play in the fourth quarter. The speedster's versatility hasn't translated to much volume through the air, however, accumulating just 53 receiving yards on 10 catches through six games. He also continues to see significantly less offensive snaps than fellow wideouts Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Seth Roberts, further limiting his potential fantasy upside.