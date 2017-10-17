Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Showcases big-play ability versus Chargers
Patterson rushed three times for 55 yards and a touchdown and hauled in his lone target for five yards during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers.
Patterson provided the Raiders with their longest play of the day as he broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run on a sweep play in the fourth quarter. The speedster's versatility hasn't translated to much volume through the air, however, accumulating just 53 receiving yards on 10 catches through six games. He also continues to see significantly less offensive snaps than fellow wideouts Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Seth Roberts, further limiting his potential fantasy upside.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Leads Raiders in receptions Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Accounts for 12 total yards•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Productive rusher in Week 2•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Two offensive touches in Week 1•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Finds end zone Saturday versus Cowboys•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Plays 13 snaps in loss Saturday•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...