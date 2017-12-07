Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Patterson (hip) did not practice Wednesday.
Patterson has been managing a hip issue of late, so it's quite possible that his absence is maintenance-related, as opposed to being indicative of a setback. In any case, Patterson's Week 14 fantasy upside hinges on the status of fellow wideout Amari Cooper, who is trying to move past both a concussion (which is not listed on the Raiders' injury report) and an ankle injury.
