Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Starts in Cooper's place
Patterson caught two of three targets for 23 yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Arizona.
With Amari Cooper (leg), Michael Crabtree and Derek Carr held out, Patterson got the start and caught a five-yard pass from E.J. Manuel on Oakland's first offensive snap. K. J. Brown was the other starter outside, with Seth Roberts assuming his usual place in the slot. There's been talk of Patterson challenging Roberts for snaps, but the former Viking is more likely to serve as the No. 4 wideout, potentially making him the top backup to both Cooper and Crabtree on the outside. Patterson should have a role on offense as an occasional deep threat and/or gadget player, in addition to serving as a kick returner.
