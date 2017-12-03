Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Suits up for Sunday's game
Patterson (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
With Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) out, Patterson figures to be in store for an increased role in the Raiders' passing attack in Week 13. Also in the mix for added looks, with the team's top two wideouts sidelined, are Seth Roberts and Johnny Holton. Meanwhile, tight end Jared Cook's profile in the team's offense could also expand Sunday.
