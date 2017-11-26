Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Suits up Sunday

Patterson (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Patterson remains behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree in the Raiders' wideout pecking order, so he's only an option in deeper formats. His 45-yard output in Week 11's loss to the Patriots represented his season-high, and overall Patterson has logged just 18 catches for 114 yards through 10 games to date.

