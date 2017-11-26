Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Suits up Sunday
Patterson (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Patterson remains behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree in the Raiders' wideout pecking order, so he's only an option in deeper formats. His 45-yard output in Week 11's loss to the Patriots represented his season-high, and overall Patterson has logged just 18 catches for 114 yards through 10 games to date.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Added to Week 12 injury report•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Totals season high in receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Uninvolved despite 57 offensive snaps against Bills•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Held in check versus Chiefs•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...