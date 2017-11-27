Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Tallies season-high yardage total Sunday
Patterson caught three of four pass attempts for 72 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos.
Patterson only saw one target in the first half, but connected all three times he was thrown to in the second, after Tim Crabtree (ejection) and Amari Cooper (concussion) were forced from the game. The 26-year-old's 54-yard catch late in the fourth quarter gave the Raiders the first down they needed to put the game away. If either Crabtree or Cooper were unable to play in Week 13, Patterson would stand to benefit again versus the Giants.
