Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Totals season-high in receiving yards versus Patriots

Patterson caught four passes on as many targets for 45 yards during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

After logging just six offensive snaps against Miami prior to the Raiders' bye week, Patterson took advantage of his increased snap count in Week 11 as he hauled in all four of his targets. Seth Roberts, who has filled the No. 3 receiver role all season, struggled with drops and lost a fumble in the red zone, which could potentially result in additional opportunities for Patterson in the slot against the Broncos in Week 12.