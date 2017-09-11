Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Two offensive touches in Week 1

Patterson caught one pass for two yards on one target to go along with one rush for five yards during Sunday's win over the Titans.

Patterson wasn't too involved in the Raiders' Week 1 offensive game plan, while No. 3 receiver Seth Roberts was on the field for 83 percent of the team's snaps compared to 33 percent for Patterson. The explosive free-agent newcomer made his mark on special teams, however, returning a fourth-quarter kickoff 41 yards to give the Raiders solid field position for what would be their final drive. If Oakland is able to build an early lead against the Jets in Week 2, Patterson could be in line for additional opportunities on offense, though Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Seth Roberts appear to be solidified at the top of the wideout depth chart.