Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Two offensive touches in Week 1
Patterson caught one pass for two yards on one target to go along with one rush for five yards during Sunday's win over the Titans.
Patterson wasn't too involved in the Raiders' Week 1 offensive game plan, while No. 3 receiver Seth Roberts was on the field for 83 percent of the team's snaps compared to 33 percent for Patterson. The explosive free-agent newcomer made his mark on special teams, however, returning a fourth-quarter kickoff 41 yards to give the Raiders solid field position for what would be their final drive. If Oakland is able to build an early lead against the Jets in Week 2, Patterson could be in line for additional opportunities on offense, though Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Seth Roberts appear to be solidified at the top of the wideout depth chart.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Finds end zone Saturday versus Cowboys•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Plays 13 snaps in loss Saturday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Starts in Cooper's place•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Expects to continue improving as a receiver•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Signs with Oakland•
-
Cordarrelle Patterson: Prefers to stay in Minnesota•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...