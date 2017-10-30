Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Uninvolved despite 57 offensive snaps against Bills

Patterson caught three of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Bills.

Patterson logged a season-high 57 snaps on offense in Week 8 against the Bills as the Raiders' No. 3 receiver Seth Roberts was kept to the sideline due to illness. Patterson's inflated snap count did not translate to an increase in production, however, accounting for just seven total yards on three touches. Roberts' illness most likely won't keep him out of Oakland's Week 9 matchup in Miami, so expect Patterson's snap count to return to its usual level against the Dolphins.