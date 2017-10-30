Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Uninvolved despite 57 offensive snaps against Bills
Patterson caught three of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Bills.
Patterson logged a season-high 57 snaps on offense in Week 8 against the Bills as the Raiders' No. 3 receiver Seth Roberts was kept to the sideline due to illness. Patterson's inflated snap count did not translate to an increase in production, however, accounting for just seven total yards on three touches. Roberts' illness most likely won't keep him out of Oakland's Week 9 matchup in Miami, so expect Patterson's snap count to return to its usual level against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Held in check versus Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Showcases big-play ability versus Chargers•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Leads Raiders in receptions Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Accounts for 12 total yards•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Productive rusher in Week 2•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Two offensive touches in Week 1•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...