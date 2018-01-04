Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Zero receiving touchdowns in 2017
Patterson wraps up his 2017 campaign with 31 catches (on 42 targets) for 309 yards to go along with 13 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.
Patterson, who was limited by a minor hip injury throughout the last two weeks of the season, failed to record a single touchdown catch in his first campaign as a Raider. The 2013 first-rounder remained behind Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and even Seth Roberts on the depth chart at wide receiver, though Patterson also added 538 kick return yards and an average of 9.3 yards per carry. He's under contract through 2018, but the Raiders' offense could be shaken up after the firing of head coach Jack Del Rio.
