Liuget (knee) practiced fully in Thursday's session, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Liuget has yet to see the field this season and was limited in Wednesday's practice, but it seems he's fully healthy and ready to play Sunday against Minnesota. The 29-year-old now seems poised to slot into a rotational role in Oakland's defensive front behind Maurice Hurst and Johnathan Hankins.

