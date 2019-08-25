Raiders' Corey Liuget: Inks contract with Oakland
The Raiders signed Liuget to an undisclosed contract Sunday.
The veteran only suited up in six games last season, as he battled with a PED suspension and quadriceps surgery. The 29-year-old will bring 24 career sacks to an AFC West rival. Liuget will hope to earn a roster spot with just two preseason games left heading into the regular season.
