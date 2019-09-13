Play

Liuget (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.

Liuget practiced in a limited fashion all week, exactly like he did ahead of the season opener when he was ultimately an inactive. If Liuget's unable to play Sunday, expect P.J. Hall to see a bulk of the rotational snaps behind Maurice Hurst and Johnathan Hankins at defensive tackle.

