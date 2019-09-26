Play

Liuget (knee) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Liuget appears back to full health after missing the first three games of the season due to a lingering knee injury. The reserve defensive tackle could be active during Oakland's upcoming tilt against the Colts on Sunday.

