Liuget (knee) won't play in Monday's home game against the Broncos.

The veteran inked a contract with Oakland at the tail end of the preseason, and won't get a chance to make an impact right away. It's unclear how long Liuget will be sidelined with the injury, but in his stead, the Raiders have just three active defensive tackles for Monday's clash.

