Raiders' Corey Liuget: Will need time to get acclimated
Liuget is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason finale and could even miss time to start the regular season as he gets in the swing of things, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
The longtime Charger inked a deal in Oakland on Sunday but will need time to get up to game speed after going unsigned all offseason. In six games last season, Liuget contributed 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The veteran will add some depth to the Raiders defensive line and serve as a mentor to the younger guys.
