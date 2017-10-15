Play

James (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

James is second on the team with 34 tackles (23 solo), so his return will be important against a strong Chargers running game that features Melvin Gordon. Due to his workhorse role of playing almost every down, James is a solid IDP option in almost every format.

