James (knee) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

James, who missed last week's win over the Giants, was unable to practice at all throughout the week due to his knee injury. Nicholas Morrow would likely be in line to start in James' place at outside linebacker in Week 14 after logging a season-high nine tackles against the Giants during James' absence.

