Raiders' Cory James: Gearing up Sunday
James (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The second-year pro has been nursing this injury since Oct. 11, but it has only kept him out of one game. James has 45 tackles (33 solo) and a forced fumble through eight games this season, yet his inconsistencies -- he has four game with four or less tackles -- make him difficult to deploy in most fantasy formats.
