James (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Raiders on Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

James missed the last two games with the knee ailment and apparently wasn't making the necessary progress in his recovery. Nicholas Morrow is likely to continue to see the bulk of the snaps at weak-side linebacker in James' absence.

