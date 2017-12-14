Raiders' Cory James: Hits injured reserve
James (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Raiders on Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
James missed the last two games with the knee ailment and apparently wasn't making the necessary progress in his recovery. Nicholas Morrow is likely to continue to see the bulk of the snaps at weak-side linebacker in James' absence.
More News
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.