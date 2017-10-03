Raiders' Cory James: Leads Raiders in tackles once again
James notched 10 solo tackles to lead the team for the second straight week in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
Two of James' ten tackles went for losses. Although he has been very active on the field, the 24-year-old has yet to record a sack or turnover this season, but that is just seemingly a matter of time. He played all 64 snaps in the contest, and figures to continue being a workhorse for the defense going forward.
